The Murdoch-owned New York Post has published a series of unflattering articles about Rudy Giuliani focusing on his affair with a much younger, married woman. Tawdry details and a surveillance photo were included!

Hat tip to Lawrence O’Donnell for making me aware of the Post exposé. O’Donnell tweeted yesterday, “Rupert obviously thinks Rudy is bad for Trump.”

Rupert Murdoch protects his investment in the White House by trying to force Rudy Giuliani out. Rupert’s NYPost has 2 page spread of Rudy’s romance complete with surveillance pics. Rupert obviously thinks Rudy is bad for Trump. pic.twitter.com/1WpGZYqLU8 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 13, 2018

O'Donnell wasn’t kidding. An article called, “Rudy Giuliani bragged about affair with ‘big-boobed’ married woman,” noted that Giuliani’s alleged paramour “matches that description on both fronts.”

Giuliani and [Maria] Ryan were spotted sharing an intimate evening at a ­resort hotel in Whitefield, New Hampshire — two hours from Ryan’s home in Manchester — five days before [latest wife Judith] Nathan’s April 4 divorce filing.

[…]

And just last week, he and Ryan were in Israel together, visiting the Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem. In a press release about the visit, the hospital described Ryan as Giuliani’s “partner.”

Nathan was Giuliani’s third wife. He first married one of his second cousin, and then Donna Hanover — who divorced him in 2002 amid accusations that he was cheating with Nathan.

Another article, published the day before, appears to be the one O’Donnell tweeted about. This one, called, “Rudy Giuliani’s wife filed for divorce after his affair with married woman,” contains these dishy details:

[D]ays after joining Team Trump, Giuliani jetted to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — although hardly on government business.

He helped defend his mistress’ daughter, Vanessa Ryan, in court against charges of car-insurance fraud.

Giuliani told the Daily Mail that 32-year-old Vanessa, who was convicted of careless driving in 2016, according to court records, was his personal assistant.

Vanessa Ryan’s LinkedIn profile says she works for JetBlue. She is not listed on the employee roster for his security firm.

Today, however, the paper reports that Giuliani is “dating a political operative from Louisiana.” Today’s article notes, “The mayor insisted again Thursday that he’s never been romantically involved with Ryan.

It’s worth pointing out that I have not only not seen any attacks on Giuliani on Fox, he got a friendly 15 minutes on FNC's The Ingraham Angle last night.

Watch O’Donnell and Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti explain why, as O'Donnell put it, if Murdoch “really wants to protect his investment in the White House,” he ought to consider paying for Michael Cohen’s legal bills below, from MSNBC’s June 13, 2018 The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

UPDATE: There's also an article in yesterday's Post reporting that Giuliani's son, Andrew, had lost his West Wing access because "top presidential aides objected" to Trump's order that the junior White House staffer be promoted to “special assistant to the president.”