A memo from James and Lachlan Murdoch to employees stopped just short of explicitly criticizing Donald Trump’s "Muslim ban," but the implicit disapproval could not be missed.

James and Lachlan Murdoch are CEO and co-chairman, respectively, of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox. So their memo to employees about Trump's immigration order, a ban of all refugees and immigrants from many majority-Muslim countries, was also directed to employees at Fox. Business Insider got a copy of the memo:

"21CF is a global company, proudly headquartered in the U.S., founded by – and comprising at all levels of the business – immigrants. We deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America’s strength. Moreover, as a company that is driven by creativity and innovation, we recognize the unique perspective offered by our many people who came to the U.S. in search of the opportunity for unfettered self-expression. […] [P]lease know that the well-being of our colleagues is our top priority."

(H/T NewsHounds Richard)

Photo of James Murdoch by NRKbeta via Wikimedia Commons and Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.