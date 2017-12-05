Sean Hannity has proved willing and eager to destroy the entire federal criminal justice system in service to protecting Donald Trump from the Russia investigation, headed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

I wrote over the weekend that Fox would launch a war against Mueller. Make no mistake, it’s here. Hannity’s plan is to discredit the investigation by attacking Mueller and FBI as dangerously anti-Trump and by scaring viewers into thinking the "deep state" is engaging in some kind of anti-American sabotage. All while feigning concern for American democracy.

It’s a classic case of projection. In reality, it’s Hannity doing the sabotage. Because he’s trying to turn what are supposed to be independent governmental officials and agencies into Trump puppets.

How do we know Hannity’s efforts are dishonestly partisan and have nothing to do with truth or news? Because he stacked his guests with his usual Trump toadies. There was not a single lawyer or law-enforcement expert there to provide an alternative view.

Here are a few excerpts from Hannity’s opening monologue last night, via FoxNews.com’s transcript of the entire show. The rest of it was all but a rehash of the same talking points.

Notice how, instead of making a calm, dispassionate case, Hannity relied on inflammatory fear mongering.

HANNITY: We’re going to lay out the case tonight about how the American justice system, your system is literally hanging by a thread. Our constitution hangs in the balance tonight, and we will explain all of this to you, but it’s going to take the entire hour. Please stay with us. […] But first, the politics, the corruption, the malfeasance at play to unseat a duly elected president by you is far worse than anybody could have thought or could have ever even imagined. This is rotten to the core, it is creating now a clear and present danger to this country. […] We also have very serious questions tonight about the rule of law. Equal justice under the law that you the American people deserve answers to. Is America, now, as my friend Mark Levin says becoming a post-constitutional Republic? […] Now, President Trump is reacting to this new information. He’s tweeting out. “After years of Comey with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation and more running the FBI, it’s reputation is in tatters. Worst in history. But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.” The president is 100 percent right about James Comey and about Hillary Clinton, and about there being a double standard for Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. The president commented further on all of this. […] We have been saying for months that this is a political witch-hunt. This new information about Peter Strzok is a smoking gun. These types of tactics, they are only used in Banana Republics. […] All of this is inexcusable in any country that cares about the rule of law. You should not be allowed to tolerate this in any way shape, matter or form. And we should be asking ourselves a simple question: Why in God’s name would Robert Mueller put this abusively biased team together of unethical political crusaders who have an agenda that we can now prove? Why are they involved in this investigation? It’s been one giant pattern of bias and abuse of power. […] We now have a two-tiered justice system that I have been warning about. It is now creating a clear and present danger to this Republic. If we weaponized the tools of surveillance, the powerful tools, and if we have two sets of standards for justice, and people in power think they know what’s in the best interest of you, the American people, and will undermine a duly elected president and try and get him thrown out of office since the day he is elected, we will have then lost this country.

The one thing missing from this diatribe? Even an iota of concern about what Russia has done or is doing to interfere with our democracy.

Watch the demagoguery below, from the December 4, 2017 Hannity.