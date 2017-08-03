Yesterday, Fox host Harris Faulkner announced peevishly that she has “yet to see” anyone, including Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, say that there is any evidence of collusion between the Trump family and Russia. Today, Faulkner should want to eat those words, but she probably won't.

Yesterday, Faulkner became rather testy on the Outnumbered show she cohosts when several of her colleagues criticized Donald Trump’s misleading input into his son’s statement about a now-infamous meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised oppo information on Hillary Clinton.

Faulkner opened yesterday's discussion by praising Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for calling the Russia scandal “a false narrative about this Russia collusion” and “a phony scandal based on anonymous sources.”

“Drop the mic,” Faulkner gushed in response.

But she was clearly disappointed when several of her colleagues opined that Trump had behaved suspiciously.

At the end of that discussion, Faulkner sounded a bit testy as she got in her two cents as the last word.

FAULKNER: Before we move on. I have yet to see a Democrat, anybody, any of the investigators and we haven’t heard from Robert Mueller yet, that there is any evidence of any collusion. Period. Let’s move on!

Well, today, we heard something from Mueller: we learned that he empaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C. several weeks ago. The Washington Post explains:

The development is a sign that investigators continue to aggressively gather evidence in the case, and that Mueller is taking full control of a probe that predated him. […] Mueller’s investigation now includes a look at whether President Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James B. Comey, as well as deep dives into financial and other dealings of former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Post goes on to note that a federal grand jury is not necessarily a sign of a forthcoming indictment. “Instead, it is a powerful investigative tool that prosecutors use to compel witnesses to testify or force people or companies to turn over documents.”

But clearly, Mueller would not have assembled this tool if he didn’t think there was something worthy of investigation.

However, I’m not holding my breath for a retraction or apology from Faulkner.

In fact, as we previously pointed out, Faulkner’s own colleague, Charles Krauthammer, had already proven her wrong. On July 12, he said about Trump Jr.’s meeting, “This is the first empirical evidence” of collusion.

Watch Faulkner try to wave off the Russia investigation below, from the August 2, 2017 Outnumbered.