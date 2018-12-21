As December draws to a close, it looks a lot like MSNBC and Rachel Maddow are about to beat Fox News and Sean Hannity in the ratings for the month.

Mediaite reported that as of December 19, MSNBC was first both in primetime total viewers and the 25-54 demographic. The Rachel Maddow Show leads the pack as the most-watched show on cable news. MSNBC anchors Lawrence O’Donnell and Brian Williams are also winning the month.

December is not over so it’s possible that Fox could mount a last-minute comeback.

But in the meanwhile… eat your heart out, Sean Hannity.