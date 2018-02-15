After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead (with possibly more deaths to come), Republican lawmakers were too cowardly to appear on any network other than the NRA/GOP-friendly platform they knew they’d receive on Fox & Friends.

Media Matters has the scoop:

Today, Republican elected officials avoided ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC’s morning shows, opting to exclusively appear on Fox & Friends. Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) all appeared on Fox to discuss the shooting. Cruz attempted to explain the shooting by saying, “Evil is, sadly, always present” and complained that “the reaction of Democrats to any tragedy to is try to politicize it.” Rubio referred to the shooting as “an isolated instance” that resulted from “a perfect storm of circumstances.” And Scott told the Fox & Friends hosts that he was “mad” and asked, “How can this be going on in our society?” Democratic Florida Sen. Bill Nelson also appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the shooting.

There’s something particularly galling about elected officials running away from any news show that doesn’t promote Republican ideology and propaganda. Regardless of their party, elected officials are supposed to represent all their constituents. At a time like this, they should be talking to all of them, not just the ones who want Fox’s partisanship.

It’s also quite a statement (however inadvertent) about the cowardice of these officials. Instead of confidently addressing the tough questions and the trauma in their communities with whatever policies they support as prescriptions, they've gone running to their safe space. While leaving the rest of us to face the bullets.

Watch Chris Cuomo rake Republicans over the coals for refusing to appear on his show this morning, from CNN’s February 15, 2018 New Day, via Media Matters.