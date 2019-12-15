Buried in Mitch McConnell’s load of corruption he boasted about on the Hannity show was one surprising comment: a refusal to assure Sean Hannity and viewers he thought Donald Trump has done nothing wrong with regard to Ukraine. But McConnell doesn’t deserve any praise for that.

HANNITY: You read the phone call [memorandum]. You watched, I’m sure, a lot of the coverage that has taken place in the House. Do you see any evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever on the president’s part? As you read that transcript – I read it, I read it over and over again. I certainly don’t see – we hear Joe Biden bragging about you’re not getting a billion taxpayer dollars unless you fire the prosecutor he knew was investigating his son with zero experience making millions. That didn’t happen.

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent called out these comments from Hannity:

This is utter nonsense. Biden worked to oust the prosecutor, but this was U.S. policy and supported by international institutions, and the prosecutor actually was not “investigating his son.” Meanwhile, on the call, Trump actually did pressure Zelensky to carry out his corrupt bidding, after Zelensky requested military aid.

But what also struck me was McConnell’s refusal to say Trump has done nothing wrong. His response:

MCCONNELL: Well, this is a really weak case. And that’s why I think you’re going to see bipartisan opposition to the articles [of impeachment] over in the House.

If you pay close attention to Hannity’s prodding, even he did not bring himself to say Trump had done nothing wrong.

That’s almost certainly because both Hannity and McConnell know that Trump’s behavior was wrong; they just want him to get away with it.

Watch this latest bit of corruption below, from the December 12, 2019 Hannity.