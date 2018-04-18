Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled that Republicans will do nothing to stop Trump from sabotaging special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation – even as McConnell went through the motions of warning Trump not to do it.

In an interview on Fox News’ Your World yesterday, host Neil Cavuto asked McConnell “How do you feel” about the bipartisan legislation to protect Mueller. The following exchange occurred:

MCCONNELL: Well, that's not necessary. There is no indication that Mueller is going to be fired. I don't think the president is going to do that. And, just as a practical matter, even if we passed it, why would he sign it?

CAVUTO: So, you don't think it's a good idea.

MCCONNELL: No.

CAVUTO: And you don't think it's something the president would entertain or should entertain?

MCCONNELL: Well, I don't think he should fire Mueller. And I don't think he is going to.

So, this is a piece of legislation that's not necessary, in my judgment.

CAVUTO: But, obviously, enough of your colleagues fear it enough to say it should be in there as an insurance policy.

MCCONNELL: Yes, but I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor. That's my responsibility as the majority leader. And we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate.

CAVUTO: Would you being shocked if he did fire him?

MCCONNELL: Yes. I don't think he should, and I don't think he will.

[…]

And so I'm going to concentrate here in the Senate and have my colleagues voting on things that are relevant to moving the ball toward the goal line on every single issue that we think we can pass and put on the president's desk between now and November.

In other words, McConnell cares more about the fortunes of Republicans (and his own power in the Senate) than the fortunes of American democracy.

And he just telegraphed that to Donald Trump on his favorite network.

Watch McConnell pretend he’ll be shocked and might do something if Trump fires Mueller below, from the April 17, 2018 Your World.