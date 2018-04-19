Remember when Sen. Mitch McConnell declared the deficit a “huge, huge problem,” and “the most important issue confronting the future of our country?” That was so Barack Obama presidency ago! On Fox News, McConnell touted the Trump tax cuts as a selling point in the 2018 midterm elections and seemed not to have a care in the world about deficits.

During his visit to Your World on Tuesday, McConnell promoted the Trump/GOP tax cuts passed in December. He crowed, “Eighty to ninety percent of the American people get tax relief out of this bill.”

McConnell shrugged off House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's criticism that the bill only provides “crumbs” for most people. “They want to take this to the American people and we’re happy to do that,” he sneered, “to see whether the American people think it’s a good idea for us to let them keep more of their hard-earned money rather than sending it to us.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked if the tax plan could be “just undone” if Democrats take control of Congress in November.

“Not as long as President Trump is in the White House,” McConnell said. But he agreed that Pelosi and the Democrats “would undo it if they could.”

“It’s a tough sell,” Cavuto said about the tax cuts, noting that “it’s still not polling well.”

McConnell disagreed. “It’s a pretty good argument to make that we allow you to keep more of your hard-earned money than sending it to Washington,” he insisted.

FACT CHECK: As the Chicago Tribune noted, the Congressional Budget Office determined that the Trump tax cuts will raise the deficit by $1.8 trillion over the next decade even after its positive effects on the economy are factored in.

But nobody even mentioned the deficit.

Watch McConnell's changed tune on deficits below, from the April 17, 2018 Your World.