Missouri’s Republican governor stuck his nose into Portland, Oregon’s business today by suggesting that federal agents should get more violent with the protesters there.

Parson took a break from his pro-death agenda for schoolchildren to opine on Fox News about a city nearly 2,000 miles away. And to spin Donald Trump’s power grab into an upholding of “law and order.”

Host David Asman said in his opening to the discussion, “Democratic critics claim that federal agents are going way beyond just protecting buildings, that they’re roaming the streets, arresting people without warrant for that.”

Parson didn’t care if federal agents violated the Constitution – because law and order!

PARSON: If you don’t have law and order in this country, we’re going to lose these battles real quick. … This is not who we are. We’re a country of law and order, and if we don’t uphold the men and women that serve that and our law-abiding citizens, we’re not protecting them, we’re losing the battle. We’ve got to step it up, so I appreciate what the president is doing.

[…]

[T]hose public buildings belong to the people, not [mayors] personally, and you should do everything in the world to protect that, and if they’re not going to do that, when the president comes in says he’s going to put people on the ground to do that, that’s exactly what should happen.

[…]

I would be sending in whatever it takes to settle that city down.

Asman didn’t mention that under the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, police powers in the U.S. are left in the hands of state and local officials rather than the federal government.

The Hill, no leftie publication, reported this morning that the presence of the officers has only exacerbated the situation, with clashes between the two sides frequently escalating to violence."

That was not mentioned, either.

You can watch Parson and Asman pretend to stand for law and order as they toss the Constitution under the bus below, from the July 25, 2020 Cavuto Live.