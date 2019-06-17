Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Fox News Sunday to sell us on a war with Iran – which the Trump administration is provoking even as it pretends to try to avoid one – and to dishonestly blame Barack Obama.

Host Chris Wallace failed to challenge Pompeo's insistence that oh, no, the Trump team doesn't want a war with Iran but preventing Iran from getting nukes is more important. That's quite a load of hooey given that Iran was in compliance with the nuclear agreement Trump withdrew from before he began pressuring that country with sanctions and threats.

Wallace did note that Iran has responded to Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign with more aggression, not less.”

Pompeo had the nerve to blame Obama:

POMPEO: Well, remember, Chris, where we took over. We took over from an administration that allowed Iran to create enormous wealth, build their missile program, a clear pathway to a nuclear weapon system. This is where the Trump administration came in.

So, we wisely withdrew from the JCPOA and put in place an economic pressure campaign, one that continues

FACT CHECK: Trump took over from an administration that struck the nuclear deal (the JCPOA) with Iran not to produce nuclear weapons. If Pompeo and Trump really cared about keeping Iran from producing nuclear weapons, it would have stayed in the agreement.

It’s worth pointing out that not even Pompeo claimed that Iran had not abided by the JCPOA.

Somehow, Wallace missed those points or else chose not to challenge Pompeo on them.

Wallace did ask, “How far is President Trump prepared to go?"

POMPEO: Chris, President Trump has been unambiguous, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon. That's the goal, that's the objective of our entire campaign with respect to Iran and to create stability throughout the Middle East as part of that effort.

Got that? Pompeo wants to "create stability throughout the Middle East" by starting a new war.

That’s nothing less than the kind of lies that led us into an unnecessary war with Iraq. And since the lies are coming from the Trump administration, you can best believe that Fox will do its part to promote them as truth.

God help us that we don’t get fooled again.

Watch Pompeo’s dangerous, dishonest warmongering below, from the June 16, 2019 Fox News Sunday.