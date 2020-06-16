Mike Pence thoughtfully exempted Fox News from his criticism of other media as being in “overwhelming opposition” to Trump’s re-election. Cohost Brian Kilmeade had just proven Pence correct.

At the end of a lengthy interview, Kilmeade offered Pence the opportunity to delegitimize Trump’s cratering poll numbers, phrased in the form of a question:

KILMEADE: Mr. Vice President, I know it's June, you've got until November. But even Rassmussen, which has been kind to Republicans, especially your administration, the president's administration — has you trailing by double figures. Do you look at yourself right now, as trailing to Joe Biden?

Apparently, Pence was grateful for this kind gesture and he gave one in return:

PENCE: Well, I see all of those polls, and I've got to tell you, Brian, I'm having flashbacks to 2016. I, you know, have — when I was added to this ticket at the national convention, I don't know that there was ever a poll that ever had President Donald Trump leading in the election. And you know, I feel like we're going back to the future in polling again.

[…]

I just have to tell you, I sense a tremendous amount of enthusiasm despite — present company excepted, present network excepted — despite the overwhelming opposition, not just from Democrats, but from their allies in the media. I sense a tremendous amount of enthusiasm around the country. It's one of the reasons the president and I were anxious to get back out, start telling the story about safely reopening, to get back out and do a rally. It's to reconnect with the American people.

Unfortunately for Pence, Fox News’ polling shows the same dismal results for Trump as others do.

Not surprisingly, none of the cohosts mentioned it.

Instead, when cohost Steve Doocy noted that he has relatives who work at the Winnebago plant that Pence was about to visit, Pence said, “I’ll look for ‘em.”

You can watch Pence show Fox some love below, via Media Matters.