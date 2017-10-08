Mike Huckabee didn’t just heap love on Donald Trump’s feckless, insulting and widely criticized handling of Hurricane Maria, Huckabee claimed that Puerto Ricans feel the same love.

In his premiere show on the Christian TBN network, Huckabee (still a Fox News contributor) seemed to think his job was to lavish praise on Trump, not ask any probing questions. That is, unless this is your idea of a probing question: “The people on the ground [in Puerto Rico], the ones who were actually in the middle, thought your response was pitch perfect. Is that frustrating to you that you get it great from the local officials who actually know but different from the media?”

As Media Matters noted, Trump has not done any one-on-one national TV interviews with a non-conservative host in nearly five months, not since his disastrous interview with Lester Holt on NBC in May.

More from Media Matters (my emphasis added):

Huckabee gave Trump a predictably friendly platform to talk about what a great job he is doing and complain about the “fake” media. Huckabee’s questions and remarks to Trump included such softballs as: “You were a rock star [in Puerto Rico], I saw the video of it.” “You have a lot of things out there on the horizon, including North Korea and Kim Jong Un -- or as you like to call him, Rocket Man, which I thought was a great moniker.” “But in tax reform, this would be a rocket fuel for the economy. And we’ve already seen almost a tripling of the GDP just since the beginning of the year. That’s huge. How does reducing taxes and reforming taxes transfer into an economic boom?”

Trump may have looked like a rock star when he was throwing paper towels at the suffering Puerto Ricans to Huckabee but most Americans grade his handling of Maria as a flop. And apparently, “good Christian” Huckabee was A-OK with Trump insulting the mayor of San Juan on Twitter while she waded through sewage to check on her constituents:

The Mayor of San Juan is wading through sewage, searching for people with a bullhorn while @realDonaldTrump insults her on twitter. pic.twitter.com/hO5iZ1PICj — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 30, 2017

But hey, Trump appreciated Huckabee’s efforts. Trump thanked Huckabee for being “so fantastic” to him. And since Huckabee's daughter is Trump's press secretary, maybe Huckabee is just looking out for his daughter. We know who Trump always looks out for.

Apparently, neither of these two phony Christian patriots think that they have a duty to be “so fantastic” to Americans.

Watch the nauseating fawning below, from the October 7, 2017 Huckabee show on TBN, via Media Matters.