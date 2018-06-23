Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

Mike Huckabee found a way to top his racist “Cinco de Mayo” tweet this morning that manages to smear Hispanics, immigrants, Democrats and Nancy Pelosi in one fell swoop.

Apparently, this is Huckabee’s idea of ginning up excitement in the Republican base for the upcoming midterms.

This is not the first time Huckabee has used Twitter to make a racist joke about Hispanics. In May, 2017, Huckabee tweeted this “joke” about celebrating Cinco de Mayo that seemed to emulate one from Donald Trump the year before.

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

Don’t forget: Huckabee is the proud father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. According to his Twitter bio, he is still a Fox News contributor. And oh, yeah, he's an ordained minister, too.