Only MIke Huckabee would think it funny to liken his colonoscopy by a Russian doctor to Russia's interference in our 2016 presidential election. He also took a gratuitous swipe at Michael Jackson.

Some things have to be seen to be believed:

Had a colonoscopy today. My doctor was actually Russian. Now THAT is what I call RUSSIAN MEDDLING! They put me to sleep w/ same stuff Michael Jackon used. When I woke up, I MOON-walked right out of the hospital! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2018

We've reported before on Huckabee's sick "humor." Remember his Cinco de Mayo joke last year?

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

How about the "knee slapper" involving Kim Jong-un killing Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters?

@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2017

Not surprisingly, Huckabee's colonoscopy wisecrack did not go over so well in the Twitterverse.