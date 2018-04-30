Predictably Fox News hypocrites have spent all day clutching their pearls over Michelle Wolf’s remarks at the White House Correspondents Dinner. But these are the same Fox snowflakes that support violent, even murderous “humor” from the likes of Ted Nugent and Donald Trump.

A Fox & Friends discussion was fairly typical of the poutrage: “She made her attacks so bitter and so nasty,” cohost Steve Doocy whined.

“Do you blame [Trump] for not wanting to go?” cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked self-righteously. “You heard what happened to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She’s sitting five feet from this comedian and the comedian’s making fun of her appearance.”

FACT CHECK: Wolf did not make fun of Huckabee Sanders’ appearance. She made fun of how Sanders lies. As Mediaite’s Caleb Ecarma put it, “Wolf was actually complimenting [Sanders’] “perfect smokey eye” as a means of criticizing her ability to lie.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade praised the pre-Wolf address by White House Correspondents Association president Margaret Talev in which she talked about her “fantastic” personal story as the child of immigrants from Bulgaria. “No one’s talking about that today,” Kilmeade griped.

“The buck stops with her,” Doocy said accusingly. “She’s the one who hired [Wolf]. … She knew what she was gettin’.”

“It was very vulgar, it was X-rated,” Earhardt added. “She went down roads that you probably shouldn’t go down – very controversial issues.”

We got a clip of Fox Democrat Capri Cafaro doing a yeoman’s job of auditioning for a contributor contract bashing the performance. We also saw a clip of the ever-sour Michelle Malkin complaining about the “misogyny of the left” under which she has suffered for 25 years and which has “finally erupted.”

“You would think it’s clear, the verdict,” Kilmeade said. “But it’s not.” He read supportive comments of Wolf from some of the people Fox loves to hate: Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Judd Apatow.

Earhardt lectured the WHCA that the next president will have to “vet them differently” and “read their speeches” ahead of time.

For the record, I did not like Wolf’s remarks. I thought some of them were funny but she seemed to jab for jabs’ sake without making any overall point or providing insight. But was I horrified? No. Horrified is how I feel at Donald Trump and Republicans sabotaging my health insurance, saber rattling against Iran and having Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

But if it weren’t so politically expedient for Fox to play the conservative victims (their favorite role), they probably would not care a bit about what Wolf said or didn’t say. After all, these are the same folks who love Ted Nugent, despite his long history of violent rhetoric; cheered on Donald Trump’s “joke” about body slamming a figure named “CNN;’ and called Trump’s hideious Charlottesville remarks a “unifying message.”

Maybe that’s what Earhardt thinks the White House Correspondents Association president should look for in next year’s speech.

Watch the sudden sensitivity below, from the April 30, 2018 Fox & Friends.

Follow @newshounds

Follow @NewsHoundEllen