Even though it’s 9:30 AM ET, you may want to get that popcorn going because Michael Cohen’s testimony to the House Committee On Oversight and Reform will likely be a day for the history books. We’ve got the video streaming after the jump. I’ll be leaving my thoughts in the comments section and I look forward to yours.

There has already been a lot of drama before the hearing has begun. Politico reported yesterday that Cohen intends to “offer up a document to lawmakers that he claims will show the president engaged in criminal conduct related to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a person familiar with his planned congressional testimony.” (My emphases added.)

Politico also reported that Cohen will address that infamous BuzzFeed report, disputed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, that Donald Trump ordered Cohen to lie to Congress about a Trump Tower in Moscow project. Spoiler alert: Cohen will say Trump indirectly told him to lie.

More broadly, Cohen will go into personal and character accusations against Trump, saying the president made racist remarks in front of him such as questioning the intelligence of African-Americans, according to the person.

Later in the day, there was Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) goonish threat that could amount to witness intimidation, as per The New York Times:

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot,” Mr. Gaetz said on Twitter.

That tweet has now been deleted.

Even later in the day, i.e. shortly before midnight, as I was writing this up for the morning, The Times published Cohen’s explosive opening statement. Rather than summarize it, I suggest you read it for yourself.

Then get that popcorn going!

Watch the testimony below, via The Washington Post:

