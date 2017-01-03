Megyn Kelly announced on her Facebook page that she will be leaving Fox News for NBC News. She has long said that her ambition was to be a talkshow host in the vein of Barbara Walters and she will now get her wish. Her departure also indicates that Fox News will go all in for Donald Trump.

Gabriel Sherman reported:

For Kelly, the jump from a primetime perch at Fox to a multifaceted role at NBC carries a high degree of risk. She’ll be giving up the most loyal audience in cable news for new set of platforms that she’ll have to largely build herself. At NBC, Kelly will anchor an Oprah-like daytime show, launch a new Sunday night news magazine, and contribute to the network’s political coverage. The track record for talented anchors launching daytime programs hasn’t been good (see: Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira, Anderson Cooper), and no Fox News star has successfully crossed over to the mainstream before. But Kelly’s prodigious talents as a broadcaster, not to mention her canny media instincts, could help her defy the trend. Sources close to Kelly told me today that her departure is an indication of just how unhappy she had become at Fox in the wake of her high-profile feud with Donald Trump and revelations she had accused Ailes of sexual harassment. Her relationships with Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity in particular had completely broken down, one Fox host told me. “Bill hated her,” the host said. As Kelly’s contract negotiations dragged on during her much-publicized book tour, things also grew strained with Rupert Murdoch, two sources said. One Fox insider told me Murdoch balked when Kelly asked for $25 million late in the talks. (A person close to Kelly disputed this, saying that said Kelly never asked for a specific dollar amount but that Fox had offered $25 million.)

For the record, you may recall that I have predicted that Kelly would leave Fox. In the Fox News video below, Fox's Howard Kurtz says Kelly's decision was based on a desire to be with her children. But let's face it, she could easily have gotten a daytime slot at Fox had she wanted one. I wrote many months ago that I thought Trump's attacks on her rocked her and made her reconsider what she was doing at Fox News.

Sherman also noted that Kelly's departure signals that Fox plans to go pro-Trump (as if we wouldn't have guessed). All her replacements are Trump cheerleaders (though I do not believe they all personally support him as much as they seem to).

Inside Fox News, staffers are speculating over who will replace Kelly. According to insiders I spoke with today, the consensus seems to be that the Murdochs will choose a woman to fill her 9 p.m. time slot. The leading internal contenders include Trish Regan, Shannon Bream, Sandra Smith, and Martha MacCallum. Two sources said Kimberly Guilfoyle is lobbying for the job.

Unfortunately for Fox, none of those ladies is a particularly engaging personality.

But wait, there's more to think about with this move. The New York Times pointed out that by hiring Kelly, NBC is making a play for conservative viewers:

For NBC, the addition of Ms. Kelly, 46, may help address a need many major news organizations face after the election of Mr. Trump: connecting with a more diverse audience. In bringing Ms. Kelly to NBC, Andrew Lack, the chairman of the news division, is adding a journalist schooled in the preferences and worldviews of the conservative Americans who helped elect Mr. Trump, and whose anger so many news organizations failed to appreciate.

It's worth pointing out that Trump-slobberer Greta Van Susteren is also reportedly about to get her own show on MSNBC.

You have to wonder why NBC News is suddenly gaga for conservatives. Neither Trump nor his agenda are popular and it's unlikely either will grow more popular once he's in office.

What do you think is the game plan?

Meanwhile, watch Fox News' on-air announcement from the January 3, 2017 Happening Now.