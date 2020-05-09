After abruptly canceling interviews with Chris Wallace and Don Lemon last week, Tara Reade suddenly decided to do a lengthy interview with Megyn Kelly. But if you were expecting Kelly to provide the kind of scrutiny she gave the black stripper who accused the white Duke lacrosse players of rape, you will be sorely disappointed.

To be sure, the Duke lacrosse rape allegations fell apart. But Reade’s story – that Biden pushed his hand down her skirt and then digitally penetrated her in a Senate hallway, in the middle of the day, should be enough to rouse the skeptic in anyone. Add to that the fact that Reade says her official complaint about her treatment while she worked for Biden did not allege sexual assault or harassment. Plus there are other questions and inconsistencies. Heck, even Tucker Carlson is publicly skeptical.

Yet, Kelly, who liked to call herself a “straight news” anchor who “give[s] a hard time to both sides” when she was at Fox News either has a very warped sense of what a “hard time” is or she was never what she claimed to be in the first place. You probably know where I fall.

Kelly teased the interview on Thursday with the release of two clips. Then she released the full interview late Friday, which seems an odd time to drop a big-get interview.

I wrote up what the clips portended (a Kelly audition tape) for Crooks and Liars yesterday and a detailed analysis of the 42-minute interview with Reade today.

