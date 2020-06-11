Kayleigh McEnany whitewashed Donald Trump’s narcissistic and dangerous insistence on a packed crowd at the GOP convention by attacking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s insistence on safety procedures as “politically motivated.” Her Fox Friends helped with the cover up.

As I previously posted, Trump has demanded that the RNC pull out from its planned convention location of Charlotte, N.C., because the governor has stood firm on such health precautions as a scaled-down attendance, social distancing and face coverings.

Trump, however, is more interested in having a cheering crowd make him look loved (despite his tanking approval ratings) than in keeping his supporters safe.

On Fox & Friends yesterday, Earhardt asked McEnany about a report that Jacksonville, Florida would be the new site.

McEnany immediately dissembled about Trump’s temper tantrum:

MCENANY: The president loves the state of North Carolina, really wanted to have it there but unfortunately, you have a governor there who’s not willing to say yes, you can move forward.

It’s a grave injustice to his state, taking a lot of economic boom out of there that comes with a convention.

Maybe Trump really loves North Carolina, just not nearly as much as loves himself.

But “tough journalist” Earhardt said nothing to make sure viewers knew the real reason for Trump’s temper tantrum.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade changed the subject to ask about to give McEnany the opportunity to defend Trump’s tweet smearing Buffalo protester Martin Gugino with a baseless conspiracy theory.

But cohost Steve Doocy went back to the topic of the convention: “Is this really a trial balloon?” Doocy wondered, “And this really is just a way – it’s an ultimatum from the president of the United States, this is the way he negotiates. Last chance. Unless you say we can go into the big room in Charlotte, we’re going to head out of town, probably go to Jacksonville.”

McEnany didn’t deny it.

MCENANY: Look, the president is a great negotiator. I would note that up front but on this, I’d really direct you to the RNC, to the campaign, and note that the president is very frustrated with the politically motivated governor of North Carolina who is not doing what’s in the best interests of his state, which is to bring economic boom and economic activity and the great resources that would come with holding a convention.

It’s outrageous for a White House press secretary, whose salary is paid by the public, to smear concerns about health and safety in order to help Trump bully a governor into helping him look good at the public’s expense.

But not one of the three cohosts challenged McEnany’s BS. Instead, “tough journalist” Earhardt changed the subject to promote more reopening. From the safety of a remote studio, of course.

You can watch Trump’s Fox Friends help McEnany demonize public health protections below, from the June 10, 2020 Fox & Friends.