Martha MacCallum’s contentious interview with Sarah Huckabee Sanders was probably more of a sign that Rupert Murdoch is disgusted with Anthony Scaramucci than a sign of good journalism.

MacCallum made Scaramucci’s “profanity-laced tirade” the top story, even as the senate moved toward taking away health insurance from millions of Americans. So we know that Republican politics rather than Americans’ well-being still takes priority.

MACCALLUM: This is revelatory of what’s going on inside the White House and I think American citizens look at that and say, “Gee, is the business the priority here or is it the animus that exists these two individuals (Scaramucci and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus) at this point? […] The fact that the last 48 hours has been sucked into this fight that’s going on between these two men, it does bring into question whether or not that’s an effective communicator.

Believe me, Fox News hosts don’t just happen to speak that way to White House secretaries. But MacCallum was not the only Murdoch employee going after Scaramucci and the Trump administration tonight. Check out Friday’s New York Post cover:

Tomorrow's cover: In the latest episode of “White House Survivor,” the West Wing descended into chaos Thursday https://t.co/9n4WabNpff pic.twitter.com/CEihk60hwD — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2017

Also watch MacCallum go after the White House Thursday night, from the July 27, 2017 The Story with Martha MacCallum.