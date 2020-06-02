Last night, after Donald Trump had peaceful protesters tear gassed so he could have a photo op walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church and hold up a bible like a trophy outside, Martha MacCallum likened him to Abraham Lincoln who would go over to listen to services

The New York Times explains Trump’s despicable behavior in an article called, “The police use tear gas to clear a path for Trump, who visits a damaged church.”

Speaking in the Rose Garden as protesters and law enforcement held a tense standoff outside, Mr. Trump said he planned for a police and law enforcement presence to “dominate the streets” and said he would respond with an “overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.”

If governors were unable to end the violence, he said, he would send in the military “to do the job for them.”

…

Police officers used tear gas and flash grenades to clear out the crowd so Mr. Trump could visit the nearby St. John’s Church, where there was a parish house basement fire Sunday night. The president stood in front of the boarded up church posing for photographs with a bible, after the police dispersed peaceful protesters

Episcopal Bishop Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde was outraged that Trump used her church for a publicity stunt.

But for “straight news” host MacCallum, there were barely enough adjectives to express her admiration.

“This is remarkable,” MacCallum said, as Trump walked from the White House to the church. “The president is, I think, making a very strong statement by going through here,” she said to guest Karl Rove, an advisor to Trump.

Rove agreed it was “an extraordinary moment.” He added, “I applaud the president for making it clear he’s not going to be and, therefore, our nation is not going to be cowed by the evil that would attempt to [vandalize the church]. I mean, a strong move by the president and a great place to go.”

“It’s a great point,” MacCallum agreed. She also called the sight of Trump walking to the church “a stunning image” and “a significant moment, journey across this park.”

But she outdid herself comparing Trump to Lincoln:

MACCALLUM: One of the most moving places in that church to me is the back pew where Abraham Lincoln would walk from the White House, slip in to hear the service, and usually slip out right as it ended and just walk, just as President Trump is right now, across Lafayette Park, back to the White House.

And you know, it almost feels, you know, when you watch the president walking through this area, just sort of, you know retaking this territory where we saw such extraordinary and shocking lawlessness…

As it turns out, the bible Trump showed off wasn’t even his. We heard a reporter call out, “Is that your bible?” Trump replied, “It’s a bible.” He swiveled around, holding it up so all the cameras could catch him.

MacCallum said nothing.

You can watch MacCallum liken Trump to Lincoln below, from the June 1, 2020 The Story with Martha MacCallum.