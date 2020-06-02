Last night, after Donald Trump had peaceful protesters tear gassed so he could have a photo op walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church and hold up a bible like a trophy outside, Martha MacCallum likened him to Abraham Lincoln who would go over to listen to services
The New York Times explains Trump’s despicable behavior in an article called, “The police use tear gas to clear a path for Trump, who visits a damaged church.”
Speaking in the Rose Garden as protesters and law enforcement held a tense standoff outside, Mr. Trump said he planned for a police and law enforcement presence to “dominate the streets” and said he would respond with an “overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.”
If governors were unable to end the violence, he said, he would send in the military “to do the job for them.”
…
Police officers used tear gas and flash grenades to clear out the crowd so Mr. Trump could visit the nearby St. John’s Church, where there was a parish house basement fire Sunday night. The president stood in front of the boarded up church posing for photographs with a bible, after the police dispersed peaceful protesters
Episcopal Bishop Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde was outraged that Trump used her church for a publicity stunt.
But for “straight news” host MacCallum, there were barely enough adjectives to express her admiration.
“This is remarkable,” MacCallum said, as Trump walked from the White House to the church. “The president is, I think, making a very strong statement by going through here,” she said to guest Karl Rove, an advisor to Trump.
Rove agreed it was “an extraordinary moment.” He added, “I applaud the president for making it clear he’s not going to be and, therefore, our nation is not going to be cowed by the evil that would attempt to [vandalize the church]. I mean, a strong move by the president and a great place to go.”
“It’s a great point,” MacCallum agreed. She also called the sight of Trump walking to the church “a stunning image” and “a significant moment, journey across this park.”
But she outdid herself comparing Trump to Lincoln:
MACCALLUM: One of the most moving places in that church to me is the back pew where Abraham Lincoln would walk from the White House, slip in to hear the service, and usually slip out right as it ended and just walk, just as President Trump is right now, across Lafayette Park, back to the White House.
And you know, it almost feels, you know, when you watch the president walking through this area, just sort of, you know retaking this territory where we saw such extraordinary and shocking lawlessness…
As it turns out, the bible Trump showed off wasn’t even his. We heard a reporter call out, “Is that your bible?” Trump replied, “It’s a bible.” He swiveled around, holding it up so all the cameras could catch him.
MacCallum said nothing.
You can watch MacCallum liken Trump to Lincoln below, from the June 1, 2020 The Story with Martha MacCallum.
Yes, Martha, this is “the Pr^sident’s church”. The church he’s been to once I hear. Maybe that’s when he stole the Bible he’s holding. Though why would he? It’s clear through interviews and behavior he’s never read one.
One of Martha’s Fox News serial lying stable mates, Laura Ingraham, is tweeting the protesters weren’t tear gassed to make way for Dear Leader. No, only horse patrols just gently coaxed them out of the way. Such a sweet fantasy! So it’s no surprise Martha is ignoring that whole disgusting and embarrassing narrative. Fox News is going wallpaper that whole affair.
Speaking of Twitter, the MAGAts are getting a huge thrill up their leg over this cynical photo op. There’s a black and white picture – probably an official White House photo – widely circulating of Trump walking into the park. MAGATs are universally crowing ‘look at the courage of the man’. Yes, the courage of a man who coincidently just crawled out of his hidey hole in the White House bunker which is the whole point of this exercise. Dear Leader got his ego bruised over widespread reporting of that.
Notice when he gets around to inviting his sycophants to join him only Mark Meadows looks at the church which was torched by rioters. You’d think that’d be the focus but, no, it’s all about Trump and the perfect picture. Dear Leader cares about evangelicals because… well… it’s a church backdrop and he’s holding a Bible. What else do you need? A Bible quote? Trump doesn’t know one. Consoling words for America? Trump’s an incapable sociopath.
The only shock to me is no matter how awkward, no matter how shallow, no matter how corrupt, no matter how vain and narcissistic, the MAGATs don’t get it. They suck down Trump’s bulls—t like it’s extra sweet Kool Aid.
Trump could have laid the Bible on the ground and pissed on it and Martha would gush from the studio, “Oh look! The Chosen One is blessing the Bible with his personal holy water!”