Yesterday's Senate hearing was pretty much a bust for anyone who cares about seeing Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg answer for the company's mistakes. In a few minutes, Zuckerberg will testify in the House of Representatives. Will the questions be more substantive and penetrating? We're streaming the hearing after the jump.

If you ask me, the senators seemed clueless about Facebook, failed to ask informed or penetrating questions and all but gave Zuckerberg control of the hearing. Let's see if the House does better.

Watch it below, via The Washington Post.