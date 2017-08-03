It was hard to know which Tucker Carlson loved more yesterday: Donald Trump’s proposal to slash immigration or guest Mark Steyn’s vicious smear of CNN reporter Jim Acosta who got into a viral confrontation with Trump adviser Stephen Miller over it.
There was no doubt white-supremacist-hero Carlson would love Trump’s probably fruitless proposal given that it will likely disproportionately curtail immigration from Asia, the Middle East, and African and Caribbean countries.
Carlson savored the moment the Fox News way: by teaming up with a like-minded hate monger and celebrating American exceptionalism by attacking a respected journalist.
In this case, the journalist was CNN Senior White House correspondent Acosta. He had the nerve to exercise his American freedom of questioning Dear Leader Trump in a heated exchange with Miller (video below). As Think Progress noted, Miller’s contention, that the famous Statue of Liberty poem, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free…” does not really reflect American values because it was “added later” is “a popular refrain among white nationalists” and was “greeted enthusiastically by white nationalists on Twitter.”
So the mood was set for Carlson to joyously sink his teeth into a smearfest with Steyn.
Steyn surely did not disappoint.
STEYN: One of the jobs that Americans won’t do is drag Jim Acosta out of there [the briefing room] and kick him to the sidewalk and say, "If you want to do the Jim Acosta show, there’s a rusting box car around the back of the freight yards with three semi-comatose hobos who are interested in it but nobody else here is." That would have been the healthy reaction to that.
That earned a hearty laugh from Carlson.
Watch the Fox News brand of humor (and patriotism) below, from the August 2, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.
(NewsHound Richard assisted with this post.)
You won’t hear this on Fox News but the Trump crackdown on illegal immigration has already had an impact on farmers. Obviously, it varies by area and even day of the week recruiting migrant day labor but it looks like, overall, 10% of crops requiring migrant labor won’t be be harvested this year. You think the rust belt losers unable to transition to a modern economy who voted for Trump want these jobs?
Additionally, Trump’s idiotic reduction of legal immigration by 50% overlooks U.S. demographics: a rapidly aging native population which will see negative population growth under this proposal in conjunction with tossing out millions of illegal immigrants.
There’s nothing wrong with the basic concept of controlling the skills mix of immigrants. However, listening to Trump’s dog whistle bigotry it’s clear the English requirement is just more right-wing culture war nonsense aimed at preserving the European heritage of his almost exclusively white base.
Despite Trump and Fox News propaganda to the contrary, there’s every indication America needs far more, not fewer legal immigrants. If we let enough in it’d mostly solve the illegal problem. Many of these legal immigrants like migrant workers could have temporary work permits so conservative white bigots like spokesman Miller won’t have to fret they’ll become citizens.
Yes, spokesman Miller is a known racist going all way back to his childhood where he rejected non-whites into his small circle of friends.
What the developed countries of the world actually need most is people who will do the low-wage dogsbody work that the natives (Americans, French, Hungarians, whatever) wouldn’t be caught dead doing. Farmers in those produce-growing regions you mention are already finding it difficult to hire field workers and they’ve started paying higher wages. Those increases will result in higher food prices at the local supermarket. I look forward to reading you when that happens. I don’t think you will be happy at all.
PS: FYI: Americans don’t actually speak let alone write proper English.