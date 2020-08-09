Mark Levin added a dollop of racial hate mongering to his pro-death agenda of trying to smear teachers into risking their own and children's lives by opening schools in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given Levin’s obvious racial animosity toward mainstream African Americans, it’s a surprise he would compare teachers to segregationists as a way of denigrating them/ But maybe he was just so eager to bully them out of caring for health and safety protections for schools, he didn’t think it through.

After complaining about Democratic governors who “want to lock up everybody like we’re lamb in cages,” Levin – who was appearing remotely thanks to Fox’s continued work-from-home policy – attacked teachers who don’t have the same privilege:

LEVIN: And meanwhile, [Democrats’] biggest supporters, the teachers' unions, are like Orval Faubus and George Wallace standing in the school doorways, not allowing our little kids to go to school because they won't follow the science, right, Dr. Fauci? “Follow the science, follow the science.” Well, the science says open the schools, but the Democrats won’t. Why? Chaos. Chaos.

For one thing, Levin got it wrong about the teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers. Its position is to reopen schools safely:

[T]he AFT has been planning for a return to school since school buildings closed in March. In April, we issued our “Plan to Safely Reopen America’s Schools and Communities,” which is based on science and public health protocols as well as educator and healthcare expertise—not on politics or wishful thinking.

Our plan details three conditions essential for schools to reopen. First, the average daily community infection rate among those tested for the coronavirus must be very low. (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has required the rate not to exceed 5 percent for at least 14 days.) Second, schools must employ public health protocols, including 6-feet social distancing, masks, deep cleaning and handwashing stations. Third, adequate resources must be available to enact these safeguards, including funding for additional nurses, guidance counselors and teachers to reduce class size.

Levin never said which of those conditions are non-essential nor whether or not every school can count on them being in place. Most importantly, he did not say what teachers should do if those conditions are not met. Not surprisingly, none of the three hosts asked about any of those things.

Or maybe Levin wants people to think (without actually putting his neck on the line and saying so) that Trump's kids are "almost immune" falsehood is true.

Whatever his reasoning, Levin, who has attacked healthcare via Medicare-for-All and Obamacare as leading to the murder of senior citizens and "death panels" respectively, is now demanding children's lives be put at risk.

But rather than challenge a word, the three cohosts, Griff Jenkins, Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth, laughed at Levin’s mocking imitation of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

You can watch “pro-life” Levin promote death below, from the August 9, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.