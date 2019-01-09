TV, radio host and author Mark Levin helped cheerlead Donald Trump’s government shutdown address last night by pretending to side with American workers – even as he proved he couldn’t care less about their welfare.

Fox News host Levin joined Sean Hannity in ignoring the lies in Trump's primetime address their own colleagues had just exposed. Instead, Levin sneered, “Let’s keep a few things in mind when you watch Schumer and Pelosi. They’re pathological liars.”

Levin painted himself as a champion of American workers yet he shrugged off their hardships of going without paychecks as a "temporary inconvenience." His nasally, whiny voice rose into an angry crescendo of hatred for his fellow Americans while he postured as some great friend to workers:

LEVIN: You know what’s immoral? When everybody talks about those government employees who will be temporarily inconvenienced, who will get their money back, but nobody talks about the unskilled, low-skilled American worker who has to compete with people from Guatemala, from Honduras, from Mexico, from south of the border, who come into this country illegally. Nobody talks about the big corporations like Hewlett Packard [sic] and Boeing and Disney and others who are part of the scam-artist operation, who want illegal aliens in this country. Nobody talks about the fact.

But neither Levin nor Hannity mentioned that Donald Trump's own businesses are part of the "scam-artist operation" of hiring illegal aliens. A recent article in The Washington Times (no liberal rag) revealed, "Just five of the 565 companies in President Trump’s business empire are signed up to use E-Verify, the government’s best tool to weed illegal immigrants out of the workforce." Trump's premier resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, along with his golf courses in Virginia, Philadelphia and Bedminster, New Jersey are not signed up.

You may recall that the Bedminster golf club was the subject of a recent New York Times exposé in which two undocumented workers reported that they were part of "a number of undocumented workers" whose legal status management actively helped cover up.

That's not including Melania Trump's fishy immigration process. She has yet to produce the proof that she worked in the U.S. legally despite having promised to do so years ago.

Watch Levin's phony-baloney concern for American workers below, from the January 8, 2019 Hannity.