Maria Bartiromo slobbered so much over Donald Trump in her so-called interview on Fox Business Network today, it’s a wonder she didn’t start drooling.

Media Matters did a mashup video that tells you all you need to know about this supposed business journalist. As Media Matters noted, “When people talk about the network as a pro-Trump propaganda cesspool, Fox News often defends itself by claiming that its ‘news side’ is objective and fair and cannot be held responsible for what its opinion hosts say.”

I’d love to see Fox explain what’s objective and fair about this interview. Some of the so-called questions:

BARTIROMO: This entire term has been dominated by resistance. You’ve gotten so much done. Tax legislation, I mean, international things. So much done.

BARTIROMO: You know, Mr. President, there are a lot of people today that are very happy that you’re so tough, as tough as you are.

BARTIROMO: People voted for you because they trusted your economic smarts. They knew you could turn things around for the economy and business. You’re the first business president.

BARTIROMO: So you think that they would rather see a recession, a terrible economy, joblessness, than have you get another term.

BARTIROMO: Are you ready to fight for another four years?

BARTIROMO: I’ve never seen anybody that take a punch and get right back up and keep punching and where does this resilience come from that you keep getting things done in the face of all of this?

You can see the "highlights" of Bartiromo's "journalism" below, from the May 14, 2020 Mornings with Maria, via Media Matters. You can watch the complete interview here.