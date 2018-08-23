Paula Duncan, a juror who voted to convict Paul Manafort on all 18 counts, visited Fox News @ Night Wednesday and said that one holdout juror caused a mistrial on 10 counts. But Duncan’s beliefs about Trump and Mueller might surprise you.

According to Duncan, the holdout was a female juror. “We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail,” Duncan said. “We laid it out in front of her again and again and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt.”

“We didn’t want it to be hung so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her but in the end, she held out,” Duncan said.

Host Shannon Bream noted that the judge had said he received threats and withheld the names of the jurors to protect them. But Duncan said, she was not “afraid at all” to come forward. “I thought the public, America needed to know how close this was and the evidence was overwhelming,” she said.

Yet Duncan also said she’s “very much” a Trump supporter and had not wanted Manafort to be guilty. She also clearly thought very little of the prosecution. She claimed at least one of the prosecution's lawyers slept during part of the trial and agreed with the judge that the Mueller team was using Manafort to get at Trump. She said she based her decision strictly on “the paperwork.”

Fortunately for our system of justice, Duncan did not think anyone on the jury let their politics get in the way of the verdict. “I think we all went in there like we were supposed to and assumed that Mr. Manafort was innocent. We did due diligence, we applied the evidence, our notes, the witnesses and we came up with the guilty verdicts on the eight counts.”

Watch it below, from the August 22, 2018 Fox News @ Night.