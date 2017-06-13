An apparent Fox News fan in Las Vegas has been arrested after what the New York Times described as a five-hour “tense standoff” ended by a SWAT team. The man has now been charged after threatening and harassing the attorneys representing the black plaintiffs in a class-action suit against Fox News.

The Times reported the frightening details:

[Joseph D.] Amico made several calls to Wigdor L.L.P., the firm representing the Fox News employees. He threatened to blow up the firm’s Fifth Avenue office and to shoot its partners for pursuing the suit against Fox News, lacing his comments with derogatory comments about blacks, Lt. Paul Ng, a spokesman for the New York Police Department, said. […] The broadcast of the news conference infuriated Mr. Amico, the police said. In one telephone conversation with Mr. Wigdor, he threatened to kill the lawyer and his family for supporting black plaintiffs and used a racial slur to describe them. “I was disturbed and shocked and very worried,” Mr. Wigdor said in an interview on Friday. “I took this explicit death threat very seriously.”

This is less than a year after another Fox fan was sentenced after threatening to murder a woman featured in an anti-abortion sting video heavily promoted on Fox.

Watch Fox anchor Kelly Wright talk about why he joined the racial discrimination suit against Fox during an April 26, 2017 press conference held by the Wigdor firm below.