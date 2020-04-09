Sean Hannity pushed Fox’s pro-death agenda last night when he postured yet again as a medical expert, this time to push Americans into a life-threatening end to social distancing, even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

This is far from the first time Hannity has played doctor on TV.

Hannity's "pro-life" circus to keep braindead Terri Schiavo alive

Let’s not forget that “Dr.” Hannity once presented himself as so pro-life he upended the deaths-with-peace-and-dignity of 55 hospice patients in order to conduct a dishonest media circus designed to prevent the husband of braindead Terri Schiavo, another hospice patient at the facility, from removing her feeding tube.

"Dr." Hannity falsely diagnosed Hillary Clinton

More recently “Dr.” Hannity diagnosed Hillary Clinton with some kind of serious health disorder(s). In addition to “twitching uncontrollably” (which a reporter who was present at the time said was Clinton clowning around), Hannity declared, “Add that to the deep-vein thrombosis, the cerebral venal thrombosis. Add that to her collapse and all the other health issues she’s had.” Three and a half years later, Clinton seems to be doing just fine.

Now, Hannity plays dishonest armchair doctor in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

From Hannity's monologue last night:

HANNNITY: There are parts of this country with very low incidence of COVID-19 that likely -- yeah, we can open those areas probably now. But we're 22 days from May 1st. A geographical openings will be a no-brainer but even in these areas there will be some changes moving forward, especially to avoid a rebound.

And, of course, Hannity didn’t let a little thing like the pandemic interfere with his hate mongering. Just like he didn’t let a little thing like patients hoping to die in peace interfere with his “pro-life” circus for Schiavo.

Just as despicably, he smeared a real medical expert concerned about protecting lives as a threat. He played a clip of Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel saying that COVID-19 “will be here for the next 18 months or more” and “we will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications.” Hannity somehow missed the fact that Emanuel was not talking about everybody staying at home for that period. He was saying that a full return to normalcy would not happen until then.

Had Hannity done a simple Google search, he would have found what I did, via a Deadline interview, that Emanuel was promoting a phased easing up of restrictions after about 8-10 weeks of strict social distancing.

But that would have interfered with an attack on the presidential competitor of his worshipee, Donald Trump, and the heck with the public health. He smeared Emanuel as one of the “media mob doomsday Democrats” and hypocritically accused him and them of being “totally irresponsible.” After playing Emanuel’s clip, Hannity sneered, “that lunatic is advising the Joe Biden campaign.”

Hannity pretends (again) he always presented coronavirus as a serious threat

Next, it was on to smearing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is smack in the epicenter of the pandemic, as “all talk and no action.” Next up, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. This time, Hannity laughably claimed to have warned about the seriousness of the pandemic in January. “I was saying asymptomatic people – uh, that are highly contagious is dangerous. I was saying that in January. And I was saying it before anybody else.”

Well, maybe he was. But we also know Hannity was downplaying the threat as “a hoax” right up until he didn't, months later. Receipts are embedded below.

“Why does nobody in the media mob ever hold that guy accountable? Ever?” Hannity asked about Cuomo.

The same question should be asked of Fox News about Hannity.

You can watch Hannity’s irresponsible, dangerous and dishonest rant below, from the April 8, 2020 Hannity show. Underneath is the brilliant Daily Show video showing Hannity and his cronies downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.

But first, here’s “Dr.” Hannity’s coronavirus dishonesty in a 51-second video via Vox’s Aaron Rupar: