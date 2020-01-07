Dan Bongino, the Fox News regular who accused Obama of destroying our Constitutional liberties, is now demanding that we all toss out our First Amendment right to dissent from Trump’s reckless killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani and smearing dissenters as traitors.

Remember when Bongino said, “we are literally in a constitutional crisis” because President Barack Obama had surrounded himself with “acolytes that don’t want to tell him he’s doing anything wrong?” Or that Obama was using “strategic propaganda weapons to get the American people to just not pay attention to the evaporation of their liberties?”

That was the 2013 under-Democrat-Obama Bongino. The 2020 Bongino is foaming at the mouth attacking those who are using our Constitutional right of dissent.

That’s bad enough. But what’s Fox & Friends’ excuse for trotting him out and helping him pose as some kind of credible voice on national security? Bongino is an ex-Secret Service agent and thrice-failed politician and a guy who reportedly was banned from the Fox News @ Night show after becoming “unglued” on the set. He has also reportedly been deemed unsuitable for a news show.

With the U.S. on the brink of a serious conflict with Iran, Fox & Friends proved they, too, care more about showing loyalty to Trump than in providing serious, sober commentary. In fact, the three cohosts egged on Bongino’s anti-Democratic and anti-democratic bombast.

Bongino spent his airtime ranting and raving against his fellow Americans, while wrapping his own self in the flag, without any challenge from the three lickspittles. I counted at least three times Bongino asked “what team are you on?” in reference to Democrats and the media who are not blindly cheering on Trump’s escalation.

BONGINO: Democrats and some in the media – the reaction to the killing of this savage, one of the most dangerous men in the world – has been an abomination. I mean, it makes you seriously ask the question – I mean, what team are you on?

Cohost Steve Doocy prodded for more. “Well, Dan, what do you make of the fact that within the last hour, Senators Schumer and Menendez, of New Jersey, have sent a letter to the White House saying, hey, you gotta declassify that war powers notification that you sent to Congress because we want the American people to see the justification for pulling the trigger on this guy. And then you’ve got Nancy Pelosi. She says that the House is going to vote this week on an Iranian resolution that essentially restricts the president’s ability to defend the United States and attack Iran.”

Doocy smiled smugly, evidently anticipating the further animosity he had just greenlighted.

Bongino went on to attack Democrats as “phony, fake, fraud hypocrites” for not criticizing Obama’s drone strikes. Bongino added, “You should be asking yourself today a very serious question - I’m not kidding – what team are these guys on?” While he was at it, he attacked Pelosi for objecting to calling MS13 “animals” and falsely accused her of “rooting for Kim Jong-un.” FACT CHECK: it was Trump, not Pelosi, who said he “fell in love” and got himself played by Kim.

Bongino concluded that outburst with another round of, “I mean, what team are these guys on?”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part for the cause. Acknowledging that “we know” that “something’s gonna happen in reprisal” for the killing of Soleimani, he predicted “Democrats almost high five-ing after these attacks, saying I told you so.”

Next it was cohost Ainsley Earhardt’s turn to attack our freedom. Earhardt claims to be a devout Christian who hates divisiveness. She also claims she wants to be a journalist asking “tough questions.” But with her dress slid up to mid-thigh, Earhardt deliberately prompted Bongino to turn his animosity toward the media by suggesting the media was acting on behalf of Democrats because it referred to Soleimani as “revered” (in his own country):

EARHARDT: What do you say to the people that do watch the networks when they’re saying that this man was – they’re praising him [and saying he was] “revered.” We’ve had guests on that say actually he was feared by many people over there who weren’t his followers. What do you say to the person that buys into that, that Democratic message?

And, surprise! Bongino took the bait. He said that's why "the population in general just can't stand the mainstream media. They do it to themselves."

But then, after nearly six minutes of this harangue, Bongino pretended he’s all about unity: “That whole idea of politics ends at the water’s edge is sadly dead and gone,” Bongino claimed. Never mind that Trump has attacked Democrats, the media, FBI and our intelligence community while on foreign soil. The three cohosts certainly didn't.

“This is our country, we should all be bleeding red, white and blue and interested in the security of our country going forward. This isn’t a partisan issue,” Bongino laughably added.

Of course, no Democrat or member of the media is defending Soleimani. Americans, including some conservatives, are questioning the wisdom of Trump’s move and how it has put Americans in harm’s way. While the Trump sycophants claim the strike has made us safer, even this segment acknowledged that reprisals are sure to come.

Watch Team Trump wage war against Americans and the First Amendment below, from the January 6, 2020 Fox & Friends.