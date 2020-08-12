Former college football coach Lou Holtz seems to think college football players should be willing to die for the sake of the game.

Holtz complained about the lack of college football games on Fox News' Bill Hemmer Reports yesterday:

HOLTZ: I think they should play, but then again, that's what I said. I think they oughta say to the players, 'You want to play, If you have a problem, if you have an asthma problem, if you're a diabetic or something, then you have a legitimate reason you don't wanna play, absolutely, don't play. The rest of you wanna play, let's go play.' I think that we shut everything down for six months, I'm going crazy about being quarantined. I think other people are tired of it.

Let's move on with our life. When they stormed Normandy, they knew that there were gonna be casualties, there was gonna be risk. Two percent of the people that go to the emergency room go for COVID-19, it's going down. Young people, Bill, they think it's like cancer, they think they're gonna die.

In reality, a college football game is nothing like storming Normandy. But host Bill Hemmer called Holtz’s remarks “a very interesting argument.”

Holtz made the same silly comparison about a month ago, on Fox's The Ingraham Angle, saying “People stormed Normandy. I took some grandchildren down to that. They knew there would be casualties, they knew there would be risks, but it was a way of life.”

Holtz's comments echo Donald Trump, who has been demanding that kids go back to school and claiming that they are "almost immune" from coronavirus.

Holtz endorsed Trump in 2016, and is still a shill for him.

