Lou Dobbs added to Fox’s pro-death agenda last night when he tried to blame the Chinese for the U.S. coronavirus pandemic, ignored Donald Trump’s colossally failed response and then, for even more death and destruction, urged Fan-in-Chief Trump to go to war against China.

Last night, Media Matters caught this pro-death conversation between Dobbs and K.T. McFarland (a former Trump national security adviser implicated in the Trump/Russia scandal):

MCFARLAND: We particularly need to send a strong message to the Chinese. … I would make sure that U.S. military and U.S. Navy forces are in the South China Sea making clear that we are not leaving the South China Sea. We are not leaving the western Pacific. …

DOBBS: If this turns out to be a biological weapon, KT, if this happens to be a conscious and overt act on the part of the Chinese military and we know that biological warfare is part of their military doctrine, a significant part just as cyber warfare or any other. If this were to turn out to be that, what should be the response? Because I'm not interested in two and three-year programs, as I said to former congressman Jason Chaffetz. This country is not operating in the 21st century if we think we’ve got time to retool, reposition, repurpose. We have to have an answer now.

What Dobbs wants is a war against China. Because what could go wrong, especially with Trump at the helm? Dobbs’ concern for 31,000 dead Americans is laughable given that Trump’s failed response is not only responsible for some of them, he threatens more each day.

But Dobbs' war mongering is no joke, given that Trump is a big fan who gets advice from Dobbs. So here's Dobbs urging Trump to cause more American deaths in the name of blaming China (and avoiding any responsibility for himself).

DOBBS: If we don’t go to war over the loss of 31,000 now and certainly more to come – 31,000 American lives – what do we go to war over? When do we quit sending strong letters and talking tough? At what point are there consequences for this kind of behavior because whether they did it intentionally or not, we do know this: that that virus was unleashed on the world and they lied and that is the same as making it an intentional and conscious act of warfare, as far as I’m concerned.

Watch Dobbs' pro-death agenda below, from the April 16, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.