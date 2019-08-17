Fox Business host Loud Dobbs played a selectively edited video of an ICE employee driving a car into a group of peaceful protesters, making it appear as though the protesters were the aggressors – and then praised the ICE employee for doing “what is within his rights, which is to proceed to park his vehicle and go to work.”

You can see the ICE truck drive into the protesters in the unedited videos below, from the Jewish protest group, Never Again Action, which staged the #NeverAgainIsNow (NAN) protest. You can also see that the frightened protesters bang on the truck in response, not as instigators:

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center.



We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

Mediaite’s Reed Richardson did a great job of explaining Dobbs’ deceptive editing:

Dobbs’ segment, on the other hand, began by airing the NAN video at its original :41 mark, conveniently omitting the truck’s dangerous approach and surge into the sitting protestors. As the truncated video silently rolled, Dobbs portrayed the protestors as the real aggressors.”ICE protestors harassing a federal detention worker last night,” he claimed.

Dobbs compounded the deception and fanned the flames of inflammatory viciousness with guest Thomas Homan, the former acting director of ICE and current Fox News contributor. Homan, you may recall, recently said on Fox & Friends that he had considered beating up a Democratic Congressman during a hearing. But violent rhetoric toward Democrats or those who disagree is A-OK for Dobbs and his likeminded America haters on Fox Business and Fox News.

So it was no surprise that Dobbs would air selectively edited video in order to justify violence against protesters. Dobbs began the discussion with Homan with smarmy sarcasm that painted a dishonest picture of what happened:

DOBBS: I know that it must just gladden your heart to see a bunch of demonstrators at a Immigration Customs Enforcement facility blocking the path of a guard and then complaining about the fact that he sought to do what is within his rights, which is to proceed to park his vehicle and go to work.

Homan took the bait, even though he acknowledged, “I don’t know what happened in this incident.”

HOMAN: Well exactly. First of all, a lot of protesters nationwide have shown up to ICE facilities, and it makes you wonder if they even got a job. But besides this, they got to understand, ICE employees, especially our contractors that run our facilities for us, they're on edge, Lou. And I don't know what happened in this incident but our employees are on edge.

Homan went on to explain why ICE employees are on edge. You might be surprised to know I sympathize with them as they are bearing the brunt of carrying out horrible policies they did not create. And while I do not excuse them for taking part, violent attacks would put anyone on edge.

Yet instead of calling for ways to defuse or reduce tensions, Dobbs deliberately suggested the answer was to ratchet them up. He obviously had the approval of a Fox Business producer who was fine with airing the deceptive video.

This is not the first time Dobbs has promoted his irresponsible divisiveness with deception. You may recall he aired a dishonestly edited video of Nancy Pelosi to suggest she’s mentally incompetent. He also falsely promoted Donald Trump’s 55% disapproval rating in a poll as a “soaring approval” of 55%.

Watch Dobbs display his disregard for the truth as much as his disregard for Americans below, from the August 15, 2019 Lou Dobbs Tonight. The introduction with Dobbs' dishonest video accusing demonstrators of assault can be seen at Mediaite.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)