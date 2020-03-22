After accusing the left of “playing up” coronavirus fears, Lou Dobbs is now in quarantine, along with his staff, after one member tested positive for coronavirus.

Friday evening, substitute host David Asman opened Fox's Lou Dobbs Tonight show with this announcement:

ASMAN: Lou is in self-quarantine tonight. We just learned that one of his team members has tested positive for COVID-19. We fully support that employee, 100%, who we all wish a speedy recovery. Lou feels well. He has no symptoms but out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.

As The Daily Beast noted, “Dobbs appears to be taking the coronavirus threat to his own health seriously after weeks of following the Fox News line that appeared to claim the virus was an overblown “hoax” perpetrated by the media. He only changed his tune to start praising President Trump’s response to the crisis earlier this week when it was no longer possible to ignore the reality on the ground.”

Indeed, what a different tune Dobbs sang the previous week:

DOBBS: The national left-wing media playing up fears of the coronavirus that has now infected 113,000 people, as I said, in 111 countries and territories around the world. … In this nation, to put it in perspective, there have been a total of 607 cases of the Wuhan virus. They’ve been confirmed. And 22 people have been killed.

Those numbers pale in comparison to the number of flu cases over this flu season. And to put all of this into context, the relative scale of the coronavirus and the flu in this country, consider these numbers: Since October, in the United States, alone, the Centers for Disease Control reports there have been at least 34 million cases of the flu. 350,000 people, at least, have been hospitalized. And these are estimates. …

At least 20,000 Americans have been killed by the flu. At most, it has killed 52,000 Americans over this flu season, going back to October. Obviously wide ranges, but sobering estimates by the CDC.

Betcha wouldn’t self-quarantine if a staff member got the flu, would you, Lou?

You can watch the pre-quarantined Dobbs below, from Fox Business Network’s March 9, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight below, via Media Matters. Underneath is Asman’s March 20, 2020 announcement.

