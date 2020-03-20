Fortunately for America, some of the replies to Lou Dobb’s Dear Leader Salute to Donald Trump in the form of a Twitter poll, were scathingly hilarious.
Dobbs didn’t just rig the poll to make Trump look good no matter what, he worked in a racist jab while he was at it. Classy!
#LDTPoll: How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus... superb, great or very good? #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020
But not everyone wants to turn the U.S. into North Korea. Some of the replies may restore your faith in democracy:
The word you’re looking for, Lou, is DEADLY.— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 19, 2020
How would you describe Lou Dobbs' slavish, irrational, unreasoned, devotion to Donald Trump?— JRehling (@JRehling) March 19, 2020
How would you REALLY grade Trump's leadership for handling the economic and COVID-19 crisis?— Mr. F (@RUMINT79) March 18, 2020
North Korea called. They want their shtick back.— television savalas (@wampusreynolds) March 18, 2020
Huh - no “Fucking Disaster” option?— bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) March 19, 2020
What kind of poll is this?— ⚓️ Navy Vet - Truth Matters!! (@NavyVetResister) March 19, 2020
We need this man! pic.twitter.com/eDPBKhk2Yf— AnnmarieS (@annmariechez) March 19, 2020
(H/T reader Eric Jefferson and Mediaite
(Dobbs image via screen grab)
I found the tweet and spent the best part of an hour ‘liking’ all the mocking tweets – some of them were priceless.