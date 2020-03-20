Fortunately for America, some of the replies to Lou Dobb’s Dear Leader Salute to Donald Trump in the form of a Twitter poll, were scathingly hilarious.

Dobbs didn’t just rig the poll to make Trump look good no matter what, he worked in a racist jab while he was at it. Classy!

#LDTPoll: How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus... superb, great or very good? #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020

But not everyone wants to turn the U.S. into North Korea. Some of the replies may restore your faith in democracy:

The word you’re looking for, Lou, is DEADLY. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 19, 2020

How would you describe Lou Dobbs' slavish, irrational, unreasoned, devotion to Donald Trump? — JRehling (@JRehling) March 19, 2020

How would you REALLY grade Trump's leadership for handling the economic and COVID-19 crisis? — Mr. F (@RUMINT79) March 18, 2020

North Korea called. They want their shtick back. — television savalas (@wampusreynolds) March 18, 2020

Huh - no “Fucking Disaster” option? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) March 19, 2020

What kind of poll is this? — ⚓️ Navy Vet - Truth Matters!! (@NavyVetResister) March 19, 2020

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson and Mediaite

(Dobbs image via screen grab)