Lou Dobbs, possibly the most hate-filled Trump-lover on Fox, promised guest and Fox Business contributor Andrew McCarthy that he would put in a phone call to Donald Trump and advise him to release sealed documents related to the Russia investigation which, of course, would undermine it and hamper further intelligence investigations.

You may recall Trump planned to do this several months ago but reversed course. As then-ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, explains below, demanding sealed documents would be an authoritarian move that could compromise sources and methods and, not so coincidentally, tip off Trump’s legal defense team about what the investigation might have uncovered about him and Russia.

But while Dobbs held himself up as some great patriot, he engaged in a non-stop string of slurs against career public servants in the Justice Department, FBI and Intelligence community. He referred to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan as “the three stooges, the three crooks” and “Those three bums.” Classy.

Dobbs also predictably echoed the Fox BS “coup” propaganda that is so pernicious. In this case, Dobbs accused the three of having "conspired to overthrow" Trump. That's not just destructive to our justice and intelligence systems but it’s also a calculated deflection from the very suspicious behavior of Donald Trump that any real patriot would find extremely concerning.

Dobbs continued with his childish name calling: “Bums” “fools” and “left-wing Bozos” - while, of course, giving Trump a complete pass. Dobbs declared Trump “innocent throughout” while making the “corrupt” DOJ and FBI the crooks. “Can [the DOJ] ever have its integrity restored and the public trust restored?” Dobbs “asked.”

McCarthy said, “There’s gotta be a credible investigation, soup to nuts, of what went on here and I think Attorney General Barr is committed to making sure that that happens. So I expect that they’ll take a long look at this and …”

Dobbs interrupted: “We don’t need a long look. We’ve had enough long looks… I'm tired of the Justice Department and the FBI. It's a place where truth goes to die, where if you want to hide the truth you start an FBI investigation.”

“Lou, at any moment, the president could unseal all this stuff and put it out publicly. He's chosen not to do that,” McCarthy said, pointedly.

Dobbs told McCarthy he thought it long past time for that.

“Lou, I hear he takes your calls,” McCarthy said, even more pointedly.

Dobbs feigned modesty. “I don't know that he does take my calls, you know, that often.” Then he asked, “What would you say would be a regular kind of occurrence?”

“I'd say, even if you could do it once, put a bug in his ear, we need some disclosure,” McCarthy pressed.

That seemed to please Dobbs. “You know what? I will give it my very best effort to get through that White House switchboard. I'm going to try just for you, Andy McCarthy, and the nation.

Watch the fascism, cloaked in the American flag, below, from Fox Business Network’s February 20, 2019 Lou Dobbs Tonight.

(H/T Media Matters)