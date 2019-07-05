Lou Dobbs couldn’t be bothered to actually serve his country when he had the chance but he had the unmitigated gall to smear U.S. generals as “snowflakes” for criticizing Donald Trump’s July 4th stunt. Fortunately, Dobbs got just the kind of blowback he deserved.

Yesterday, while Dobbs had the day off, the never-serving but eager for others to fight and die Fox Business host “celebrated” Independence Day with a Twitter missive attacking those who do put themselves in harm’s way for America:

The response was heartwarming:

Great War Hero* @LouDobbs attacks people who spent their life serving America, in uniform, as "snowflakes." Big talk there, Lou!



*who actually never served https://t.co/uYJD02JV7T — VoteVets (@votevets) July 4, 2019

Insult actual generals.. praise draft dodger — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 4, 2019

Lou, what the hell happened to you? — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) July 4, 2019

Fuck you Dobbs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 4, 2019

Have you no decency sir? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 4, 2019

From one war veteran to another, thank you Lou for your brave, brave service in defense of our great nation.



{wait. what’s that? he was a coward and never served when needed?}



Lou, you’re yet another loud, petulant beta male w/ a daddy complex, masquerading as a TV tough-guy. — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) July 4, 2019

Take a look at the thread and feel free to add your own response!

(Dobbs image via screen grab)