Lou Dobbs couldn’t be bothered to actually serve his country when he had the chance but he had the unmitigated gall to smear U.S. generals as “snowflakes” for criticizing Donald Trump’s July 4th stunt. Fortunately, Dobbs got just the kind of blowback he deserved.
Yesterday, while Dobbs had the day off, the never-serving but eager for others to fight and die Fox Business host “celebrated” Independence Day with a Twitter missive attacking those who do put themselves in harm’s way for America:
No wonder these Snowflake Generals haven't won a war since 1991: Military chiefs concerned about @realDonaldTrump's July Fourth celebration https://t.co/8JNPa3Q2e7 via @MailOnline #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 4, 2019
The response was heartwarming:
Great War Hero* @LouDobbs attacks people who spent their life serving America, in uniform, as "snowflakes." Big talk there, Lou!— VoteVets (@votevets) July 4, 2019
*who actually never served https://t.co/uYJD02JV7T
Insult actual generals.. praise draft dodger— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 4, 2019
Lou, what the hell happened to you?— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) July 4, 2019
Fuck you Dobbs.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 4, 2019
Have you no decency sir?— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 4, 2019
From one war veteran to another, thank you Lou for your brave, brave service in defense of our great nation.— Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) July 4, 2019
{wait. what’s that? he was a coward and never served when needed?}
Lou, you’re yet another loud, petulant beta male w/ a daddy complex, masquerading as a TV tough-guy.
(Dobbs image via screen grab)