“Why the hell shouldn't” Mueller’s Russia investigation “go the Republicans’ way?” Lou Dobbs asked angrily. “We elected a Republican president.” It was yet another chapter in Fox News' anti-American war on the Russia investigation.

In Lou Dobbs’ hideous vision of America, party trumps country and it’s a Republican Congress’ job to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with a Republican president regardless of his behavior toward Russia as it attacked our democracy.

On Monday’s Lou Dobbs Tonight, Dobbs suggested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ failure to put loyalty to Trump over everything else was the result of some “deep state” blackmail:

DOBBS: What happens if Jeff Sessions actually does his job? … I’ve always had great respect for Jeff Sessions. He’s been an important voice in the U.S. Senate. His disappearance makes me think either they have an enormous file on him in the deep state that is prohibiting him from serving the president he signed up to serve, and the nation. … I’ve never seen anything as corrupt, as politically corrupt, as one special counsel, that of Robert Muller. Person after person with conflicts of interest, and Jeff Sessions throws his hands in the air and recuses himself over Russian collusion. Every piece of evidence found to this point by the FBI, all of the committees has shown collusion alright, but it’s collusion between the Democrats and the Russians, not Republicans.”

FACT CHECK: There is evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Chaffetz’s long pause suggested he was not altogether comfortable with Dobbs’ assertions. But rather than challenge any of them, Chaffetz helped validate Dobbs without coming right out and saying so. “I don’t think the Attorney General is up to the job,” Chaffetz said. “The moment he got there he had to recuse himself. He’s nowhere to be found on pushing this.”

Chaffetz added that he thinks Congress will soon “really ratchet it up” against Mueller and his investigation. “I don’t think they are actually living up to their job and administering justice,” Chaffetz said. Then, perhaps to keep from looking like he had totally thrown his scruples overboard, Cheffetz added, “I’m not saying it has to go the Republicans’ way.”

But as far as Dobbs was concerned, the only “scruples” worth having are those that include blind loyalty to Trump.

DOBBS: Why the hell shouldn’t it go the Republicans’ way? We elected a Republican president. CHAFFETZ: Call balls and strikes. DOBBS: We’ve got Republican leadership in both houses. Why in the world aren’t the leaders of the Senate and the House standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump? Because they could bring this thing to a conclusion.

So, because Trump won the Electoral College vote (he lost the popular vote by a historic margin), our Constitutional system of checks and balances should go out the window? By that logic, Republicans should have given Nixon a pass on Watergate.

Watch Dobbs show his contempt for the Constitution below, from the Fox Business Network’s December 11, 2017 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.