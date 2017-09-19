Watch this clip of Lou Dobbs and Ed Rollins gushing over Donald Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly today for a taste of the alternate reality of Fox News Trumpers.

Here are the jaw-dropping moments:

ROLLINS: He showed a very strong leadership today and I think there’s not a person in that room who basically wouldn’t say, ‘my goodness, Americans aren’t weak any more and this is a very strong leader.’ They may not like him but he’s a very strong leader. DOBBS: By the way, I think they do like him and I do think they respect him and I do think the only people who are worrying about whether he is respected or liked by them is the vast, left-wingnut national media. […] This man has been so strong as president… Bedeviled and beleaguered from every—from 360 degrees, by media, the opposition party, his own party establishment. He is, I think, at this point a more accepted and possibly the strongest individual to serve in the Oval Office in my lifetime, and I’m including Ronald Reagan. He’s established himself as the leader of this nation.

The fact is, Donald Trump remains wildly unpopular. Fivethirtyeight.com, which tracks his popularity, compared Trump’s approval ratings to all prior presidents at this point in their presidency, going back to Harry Truman. None was as unpopular as Trump. Since Day 13 of Trump’s term, his popularity has been under water. He has only grown less popular since then.

As for Trump's speech today, Trump chief of staff, former Marine Corps General John Kelly all but broke the internet with his face-palm reaction.

John Kelly Listens to Trump: A Series pic.twitter.com/iDRq8TiuVc — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) September 19, 2017

So who’s really part of the wingnut media?

