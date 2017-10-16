Last week, I was honored to be the guest of Jeff Kreiner on his Kreiner’s Korner podcast. We talked about Fox News and the NewsHounds, as well as other things. Take a listen!

Kreiner is a former CBS and NBC executive who now teaches television production and studio operations in Florida for the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Pembroke and Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s always an extra pleasure to do interviews with people who know about the subject we’re discussing.

The interview below was recorded last Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Enjoy!

(The image above is of me with Artemis, our NewsHounds' mascot. But Artemis did not take part in the interview.)