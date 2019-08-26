Sen. Lindsey Graham (Trump-SC) acted as though there was nothing not to love about Donald Trump’s trade war with China that tanked the stock market more than 600 points Friday. Yet behind the scenes last fall, Graham lobbied the Trump administration against tariffs.
Graham appeared Friday on The Story with Martha MacCallum where he tried to scare consumers into paying the cost of the trade war (without mentioning that he had lobbied for tariff relief for seven South Carolina companies). “Here’s what I would tell the American people,” Graham said. “If Donald Trump doesn’t do it, who else will and if you don’t do it, you’re gonna lose the world to China," he fear mongered.
Has there ever been a more obvious blackmail victim in the history of American turncoats? Remember that this is the man who said (repeatedly) in 2016 that ‘I think he’s a kook, I think he’s crazy, I think he’s unfit for office’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx6WzrcfoZI
After you have watched that, do not pass GO, go straight to:
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/11/30/lindsey-graham-trump-kook-comment-lead.cnn
You’ll see the same man a year later saying “You know what concerns me about the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy as some kind of kook not fit to be president…”
My theory is that he chose to use the same words to get the message across, between the lines, that he was making this statement under duress. Closest thing to a hostage video I’ve ever seen in politics.