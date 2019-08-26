Sen. Lindsey Graham (Trump-SC) acted as though there was nothing not to love about Donald Trump’s trade war with China that tanked the stock market more than 600 points Friday. Yet behind the scenes last fall, Graham lobbied the Trump administration against tariffs.

Graham appeared Friday on The Story with Martha MacCallum where he tried to scare consumers into paying the cost of the trade war (without mentioning that he had lobbied for tariff relief for seven South Carolina companies). “Here’s what I would tell the American people,” Graham said. “If Donald Trump doesn’t do it, who else will and if you don’t do it, you’re gonna lose the world to China," he fear mongered.

(Graham image via screen grab)