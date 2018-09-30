Senator and wannabe-Trump-cabinet member Lindsey Graham watched Brett Kavanaugh’s unhinged ranting in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, declared him the sound, sensible one and pointed to Christine Blasey Ford, who remained calm and focused, as the one with mental problems.

Whatever you think of Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were both in high school, Kavanaugh’s rambling, angry and overwrought partisan onslaught in his hearing on Thursday, alone, demonstrates that he does not have the temperament to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

But to Graham, it was not only proof that Kavanaugh deserves a lifetime appointment, it was grounds for piling on against Democrats in his own harangue – while accusing them of being the real abusers of Ford.

Naturally, that made Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity swoon. He welcomed Graham to the Hannity show after the hearing and gushed, “I don’t think you’ve ever had a more powerful moment in your career and I’ve known you a long time.”

Any woman who has known an abuser probably recognized that Kavanaugh’s bullying behavior and aggressive victimhood are distinguishing characteristics of an abuser.

But Graham, who clearly has his eye on a cabinet position in the Trump administration, is just as clearly ready to shrug off the seriousness of sexual abuse. Trump has not only been accused by 16 women of sexual misconduct, he has boasted about grabbing women by the p***y.

Even worse, Graham suggested that Ford has some kind of mental problems:

GRAHAM: And everything I believed I knew about Brett Kavanaugh, I am now more convinced than ever that he didn’t do it. That he is the right guy to be on the court. That Ms. Ford has got a problem and destroying Judge Kavanaugh’s life won’t fix her problem.

And if we legitimize this, God help us all because both sides can do this. To my friends on the other side. I would never have done this to one of your nominees. You should be ashamed.

[…]

Not only is [Kavanaugh] incredibly qualified judge, an incredibly decent man, he and his wife are the parents of the year. If they are going to give an award for parenting, I’d give to Ashley and Brett based on what their girl—his daughter said about who to pray for. So I’m honored to help him. If I helped him today, it’s one of the highlights of my career.

[…]

I was just honored to be in [Kavanaugh’s] presence. If, again, I’ve never seen anybody command a room like he did. I’ve never seen anybody more sincere and I’ve never seen anybody more used and abused than Dr. Ford was by the Democrats.

Watch Graham's shocking behavior below, from the September 27, 2018 Hannity and if you think it's crazy to let a guy like Kavanaugh sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, call these senators: .

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) - 202-224-6665

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) - 202-224-2523

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) - 202-224-4521

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) - 202-224-3954