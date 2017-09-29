Snowflake Rush Limbaugh has been triggered by black NFL players peacefully taking a knee during the national anthem. So he’s running to his safe space on the golf course where he doesn’t have to think about how the players are witlessly ruining the country instead of worrying about black-on-black crime like he thinks they should be.

Limbaugh probably didn’t want to come right out and call the black NFL protesters "anti-American" so he used the same ploy host Sean Hannity previously used: suggesting that the protesters were mindless dupes of the left. Only now with more hate mongering!

HANNITY: You said the owners are clueless, you said this is about race, and I think the most profound thing you said is “they’re now being used by the left in this country that wants to take away institutions,” and the—that “the NFL is an anathema to the left.” LIMBAUGH: I do believe that the left wants to cause great damage to the NFL. What does the NFL stand for? Masculinity, strength, toughness. So, what are they doing to it? You go to college campuses now and you’ll find classes on how to take masculinity out of men. It’s actually happening. There are studies and courses in college that do this. It’s patriotic, you’ve got the flag, you’ve got the anthem, you’ve got uniformed military personnel, all the things that the left wants to erase from this country. They don’t like displays of patriotism, strength, rugged individualism, and that’s why the players are being used here. They think it’s about police brutality, they think it’s about righting social wrongs and so forth. This is an attack on the NFL as an institution for shaking it down and lowering its profile and impact on American culture. We’re in the midst of a culture war. Everybody knows it. The left is doing everything it can to erase elements of our country’s founding, the traditions and institutions and they don’t stop. … They’re not going to let go of this.

“I don’t want [football] to be taken over by a bunch of wusses,” Limbaugh said later in his nearly eight-minute whine about his triggered feelings. But who’s the real wuss? The NFL players who put their bodies on the line every game and, possibly, their revenue with their protests? Or draft-avoiding snowflake Limbaugh?

Limbaugh also claimed the players had been fooled by the left-wing media into believing “Hands up, don’t shoot.” He added, “You can’t blame ‘em if that’s the only media they trust.”

He probably thought that painting the NFL players as a bunch of stooges acquitted him of racism because his real targets were the puppet masters of the left. But even if someone missed the racial hostility underlying that theory, it was more blatant when he and Hannity began scolding African Americans about black-on-black crime in Chicago.

“More blacks are killed in Chicago by other blacks,” Limbaugh said softly, as if this were some secret sauce about race in this country.

“Nobody talks about it!” Hannity replied excitedly.

“It doesn’t fit the narrative,” Limbaugh whitesplained. “But if they were really concerned about all of the horrible things happening to them, or African Americans - it isn’t happening in the NFL.” Which is not at all what the players are alleging.

Snowflake Limbaugh said he’ll be playing golf on Sundays. Snowflake Hannity said he can only stand college football now.

Watch these two hatriots’ inability to cope with black Americans exercising their free speech and acting– well, too American for Limbaugh and Hannity. It's below, from the September 28, 2017 Hannity show.