Laura Ingraham and guest Frank Luntz claimed that the loud booing of Donald Trump at the World Series on Sunday was a plus for him. Ingraham thought it so marvelous, she called for it to be in a campaign commercial.

The discussion began with Ingraham, Luntz and Byron York suggesting that Trump is about to cruise toward re-election. Ingraham even echoed Trump’s claim that he will win New Mexico in 2020.

“My friends in New Mexico, Byron, said he’s going to win New Mexico,” Ingraham said. “The illegal immigration issue, which has been under-covered by the press in New Mexico, is huge for Hispanics, legal American voters. They think it’s huge.”

FACT CHECK: According to Morning Consult, Trump is under water in New Mexico by -16 points as of September. His approval rating has decreased by 32 points since taking office.

At least Ingraham, et al. acknowledged the boos. Fox & Friends thoughtfully kept them out of its audio, despite having reached almost 100 decibels.

I know some people have interpreted Luntz’ comments that the booing fans should be held “accountable” as a suggestion that they should be punished in some way. But I’m going to give Luntz a small pass. He was responding to a clip of CNN historian Tim Naftali suggesting that Trump had reaped what he had sown. I believe Luntz meant that Naftalie and/or CNN should have held them accountable as opposed to condoning the booing.

LUNTZ: They should hold those fans accountable. You don’t boo the president. You may disagree with him. You may think that he’s not what you wanted but you don’t boo him. You show respect to him. And I’ll tell you something – I think this event is going to have an impact.

Ingraham could barely contain her enthusiasm.

INGRAHAM: It’s huge. That’s a campaign commercial for Trump. It’s a great moment to be booed in Washington D.C. I’m sorry, he’s still an outsider three years later, I love it!

York cited statistics about how Democratic Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas are, thus suggesting that Trump had bravely stepped into a lion's den. While he was at it, York claimed the location is why Barack Obama’s inaugural crowd was so much larger than Trump's. People at Trump’s inauguration flew in from across the country, York said. Memo to York: People came in from across the country for Obama’s inauguration, too.

Ingraham was still euphoric.

INGRAHAM: This is the swamp! This IS the swamp! Consultants, pollsters, lawyers, big corporate lobbyists. God bless ‘em, they had $2,000 tickets. Regular folks aren’t going to the World Series, for the most part. I mean, this is big money at the World Series. Big money.

Then, when York added that the resistance has “a desire that no one associated with Trump can have any peace in Washington,” Ingraham sounded enraptured. “He defied that last night. Excellent point and he defied that. Keep doing it, Mr. President!”

Nobody noted the chants of “Lock him up!” I wonder if Ingraham thought they'd make a great campaign commercial, too.

Watch it below, from the October 28, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.