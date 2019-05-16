In Fox’s never-ending, anti-American mission to demonize anyone not in lockstep with right-wing orthodoxy, host Laura Ingraham put her thumb on the scale of a supposedly fair debate about Alabama’s abortion ban.

Ingraham introduced a discussion on the Alabama law by saying, “Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the nation's strictest abortion ban into law tonight making it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion. This comes on the heels of a Georgia and Ohio laws that are also both pro- life, very pro-life. But the party of infanticide. Well, they're crying foul.”

As we have repeatedly explained, this is a BIG FAT LIE that Fox repeatedly spreads. It spoke volumes that not one of the following five clips of objecting Democrats, nor a sixth of pro-choice activist Alyssa Milano, came close to anything like support for infanticide.

Watch it below, from the May 15, 2019 The Ingraham Angle. I have more to say about this discussion in my next post.