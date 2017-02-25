Laura Ingraham's website, Lifezette, is being sued by Associated Press for nearly $50,000 in unpaid fees and penalties.

Buzzfeed has the details:

The complaint, filed on Friday in District of Columbia Superior Court, alleges that LifeZette entered into a year-long licensing agreement to use AP content in July 2015, agreeing to pay $4,200 per month. The AP says it suspended LifeZette’s account in February 2016 due to nonpayment. LifeZette did submit a check for $42,611, according to the lawsuit, but it was returned due to insufficient funds. A copy of the check, dated Jan. 16, 2017, from the account of Ingraham Media Group Inc., was included in the court filings. Ingraham launched LifeZette in 2015 and is listed on the website as its editor-in-chief.

Or maybe Ingraham is just helping Trump in his war on the media. She was reportedly under consideration to become press secretary.

