Fox host Laura Ingraham didn’t wait until four women of color, newly elected to the House of Representatives, were actually seated to blow her dog whistle.

Ingraham just happened to single out the four women, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As Ingraham explained, Tlaib and Omar are the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Pressley is the first African American Congresswoman from Massachusetts and Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest ever elected.

What caused Ingraham’s nightmares were Instagram photos of themselves, looking excited and enthusiastic, at the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ new member orientation. One, posted by Ocasio-Cortez, was labeled “Squad.”

What caused Ingraham's nightmares were Instagram photos of themselves, looking excited and enthusiastic, at the Congressional Progressive Caucus' new member orientation. One, posted by Ocasio-Cortez, was labeled "Squad."

Another, by Tlaib, was labeled “#DreamTeam in Congress.”

Apparently, that was all just too much (diversity) for Ingraham. Just a few months ago, you may recall, Ingraham fretted that, “Massive demographic changes” mean “the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.”

Apparently, that Doomsday has arrived.

“Well, these women may as well be Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse for the Democratic Party if you ask me, because they represent some of the most radical views in Congress," Ingraham sneered.

What horrible things do they want? Ingraham listed them for us: free college for all, free health care for all, the abolishment of ICE, a green New Deal “where the U.S. depends entirely on renewable energy.”

Say it ain't so, Laura! To your old, white, Trumpy audience, that is. The rest of us couldn't be more delighted.

Get a load of the horror (waiting for Republicans) below, from the November 13, 2018 The Ingraham Angle, via Contemptor.