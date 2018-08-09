Laura Ingraham’s racist bullhorn lamenting the loss of (white) America suggests she’s vying with Tucker Carlson for the title of “Fox News Host Most Beloved By White Nationalists.”

Ingraham tried to camouflage her bigotry as a principled political stance by calling her rant “The Left’s Effort To Remake America.” She accused liberals of doing exactly what she was hyping: a remake of America - only Ingraham tried to disguise her vision as some kind of patriotic restoration.

Ingraham played a clip of a fave Fox target, young, progressive and - oh, by the way, Hispanic - Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Cortez-Ocasio, saying that the “heyday” of the older, more moderate wing of the Democratic party is over.

Not surprisingly, Ingraham “forgot” about the part of the interview where Ocasio-Cortez said, “I’m not a hardliner … I’m very pragmatic so I meet everybody where they’re at, even if you’re like the most Republican.”

Ingraham sneered, “As if she knows all of America from her loft in Queens.” As if Ingraham, long an east coast elitist, is more in touch with the heartland than the currently working class Ocasio-Cortez. Oh, and by the way, Laura: Ocasio-Cortez lives in the Bronx.

Ingraham spent about a full minute mocking Ocasio-Cortez and suggesting she had lost her “political magic” (before she has even entered Congress!) because a lot of progressive Democratic candidates lost their primaries this week to more moderate candidates.

Then why bother to spend so much time on her, Laura?

Among other likely reasons, it just so happened that Ocasio-Cortez served as a convenient front for Ingraham's white nationalist message. From the Media Matters transcript:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Nevertheless, she's kind of right in a general sense, because in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.

Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed

Now, much of this is related to both illegal, and in some cases legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.

Ingraham didn’t come right out and say, “America has become too brown.” But that message came through loud and clear nonetheless.

Watch Ingraham’s bullhorn of bigotry below, from the August 8, 2018 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.