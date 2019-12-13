After being vilified for smearing climate activist Greta Thunberg in September, Laura Ingraham let her guest do the smearing after Thunberg was chosen as Time’s Person of the Year, while Ingraham bent over backward praising Thunberg throughout.

Remember what Ingraham said about Thunberg in September? Ingraham said she felt “really, really sorry” for teen climate activists such as Thunberg who have been “brainwashed” into selling liberals’ “doomsday scenarios.” Calling Thunberg’s comments at the U.N. “chilling,” Ingraham played a clip from Children of the Corn before sneering, “I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, Children of the Climate.”

That prompted quite a public condemnation from Ingraham’s own brother. He said, “I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize” and promised to continue calling out her “monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger.”

This week, Fox hosts have repeatedly whined about Thunberg becoming Person of the Year. But Ingraham did something clever. She booked a guest to do it for her. Believe me, shows have a very good idea of what guests are going to say in advance.

Still, Ingraham made it clear she did not support Time’s decision. She said the magazine chose Thunberg “in spite of its own reader poll” through hammily clenched teeth.

Enter the Arroyo scorn. “Laura, this may be the biggest dud since Time designated the personal computer as person of the year back in 1982,” he said.

“Ohhh, she’s so persuasive though,” Ingraham said. There wasn’t a word about brainwashing.

“As cute as she might be, the young climate activist is certainly indignant,” Arroyo continued. “But is she really, as the magazine claims, the person who had the most influence on the world? She dropped out of school to become a junior protester -

Ingraham interrupted, “Yeah, she graduated, though.”

“Well, I think it’s kind of a horrible example, though, to kids – thinking, oh, just go protest and you don’t have to go to school,” Arroyo scoffed.

“She’s done well, she’s done very well,” Ingraham insisted, warmly. It was like she never said anything about feeling chilled by Thunberg.

“And I know she sails around the world to help the environment but this isn’t sailor of the year, it’s person of the year,” Arroyo said contemptuously. “And for a 16 year-old, she is incredibly world weary.”

We saw a clip of Thunberg saying she turns down meetings with politicians “as often as I can” because it’s “small talk, basically” and “of course, they want to take selfies. I’m a bit tired of selfies right now.”

“No more selfies for her,” Arroyo sneered. He noted that Time’s reader poll chose the Hong Kong protesters over Thunberg (Ingraham applauded), then added, “but I guess Time believes climate change protesters are more important than human rights protesters.”

If only Thunberg had said she refused to meet with Democrats because they are corrupt and evil, unlike straight-shooting Republicans, Arroyo and everyone else at Fox would have been praising her.

Arroyo also noted that Time selected Lizzo as entertainer of the year. That prompted an attack on her for her recent thong-baring at a Lakers game. Whatever you think of that (personally, I found it distasteful), Lizzo is a lot about music, yet neither Ingraham nor Arroyo even bothered to mention her music – which earned her eight Grammy nominations this year, more than anyone else.

Instead, Arroyo groused, “I don’t know how we got from Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra to Lizzo. And she sat back in the Lakers seat.” He pulled up a giant bottle of disinfectant and called it “the disinfectant of the year which I hope the next guy who sits in that seat will be using.” In fact, Lizzo said she did not put her naked butt on the seat, but that’s beside the point.

But after casting more aspersions on Lizzo, it was back to Thunberg. Ingraham said she would have preferred the Hong Kong protesters to have been named Person of the Year, then added, “No offense to Greta Thunberg who is very passionate and did do well in her home schooling. She got all A’s and B’s. Better than some of my report cards.”

Watch Ingraham change her tune while outsourcing the attacks on Thunberg below, from the December 11, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)